Mary Jane Sangrey, 99, of Millersville, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Luther Acres. She was the wife of the late Ross S. Sangrey who passed away in 2009. Mary Jane was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Albert Edwin and Anna Mary Long Weaver. She worked with her husband farming, had a market stand and worked at John Herr's Village Market in the kitchen. Mary Jane was a member of Farm Women Society and loved the Philadelphia Phillies. She also enjoyed family gatherings, cooking, church activities at Stehman Memorial United Methodist Church, where she was a member, trips to Ocean City, NJ, Clearwater Beach, Florida, and the mountains. She also had a love for animals, especially cats and dogs.
She is survived by one son: James (Jodi) Sangrey, Millersville and one daughter: Carol Myers, Lancaster. Eight Grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother: John E. Weaver.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Greenfield (Stehman) Cemetery, on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. with Les Hess, officiating. The Family will greet everyone following the service. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Stehman Memorial United Methodist Church, 485 Indian Run Road, Millersville, PA 17551. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »