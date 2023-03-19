Mary Jane Sample, 93, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Marietta, she was the daughter of the late Walter M. and Mary G. Bard Drager. She was the loving wife of Frederick P. "Fred" Sample, and they shared over 71 years of marriage together. A homemaker, Mary Jane was known to be a "domestic dynamo", always keeping the house nothing less than immaculate. She graduated from East Donegal High School in 1947. A devoted Christian, Mary Jane faithfully attended church at Sell Chapel, Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. In the 1970's she served as President for the Ladies Auxiliary of Lebanon Valley College. Mary Jane had a servant's heart and was always ready to lend a hand when needed and continuously put others first. She enjoyed reading, painting, decorating, watching the Philadelphia Eagles, bird feeding, watching and was particularly fond of owls. Mary Jane had a love of plants, gardening, flowers and was known for her green thumb.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Fred, are two sons, Jeffrey L. Sample, of Elizabethtown, Roger L. Sample husband of Cindy, of Chagrin Falls, OH, five grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Mary Jane was preceded in death by six brothers.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary Jane's Memorial Service at Masonic Village, Sell Chapel, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
