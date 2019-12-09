Mary Jane Robbins, 62, of Ronks, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Hospice and Community Care Center in Mount Joy. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of Bruce A. Robbins of Ronks and the late Shirley Gilmore Robbins.
Mary Jane lived in the area all her life. She enjoyed volunteering at the Parkesburg Library and at the Harrison House Nursing Home in Christiana. She was a member of the Parkesburg United Methodist Church.
She is survived, in addition to her father, by four siblings: Karen L. Steffy and husband Ed of Christiana, Lisa M. Radcliff of Ronks, Gregory Robbins of Atglen, and Steven Gilmore and wife Beverly of Christiana, several nieces and nephews, and special friend Philip Laus of Parkesburg.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, PA followed by interment at the Upper Octorara Cemetery. Viewing from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
