Mary Jane Mowrer, age 91 of Gordonville, PA, passed away at her home on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was the wife of the late Harold B. Mowrer, who passed away on July 26, 2008. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Emanuel & Phebe Eshleman Shreiner. She was a member of Leacock Presbyterian Church of Paradise. Along with her late husband they had owned and operated Shreiner's Flowers for 30 years retiring in 1998. She graduated from the former Paradise High School class of 1946 and Penn State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology and a minor in music. Mary Jane enjoyed traveling, gardening, her friends and family. She was a member of the Marie Ferree Society, a book club and bell choir.
Surviving are two children: Sally Mckinney of Millersville, Steve husband of Mary Kay Blake Mowrer of Gordonville, 5 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by a brother Harold Shreiner.
A memorial service will take place at the Old Leacock Presbyterian Church at the corner of Old Leacock Road and 340, Intercourse, PA on Saturday, October 26th at 11 a.m. with a time to greet the family from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Larry Shreiner will be officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining cemetery prior to the memorial service. shiveryfuneralhome.com