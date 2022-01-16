Mary Jane "MJ" Carvell, 82, of Denver, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. She was born in Lancaster to the late Morris E. and Pauline (Meashey) Hall and was the wife of the late Howard Carvell, Jr. who passed away in 2009.
Mary Jane worked as a screen printer. She was a faithful parishioner of Carpenter Community Church, Talmage. She enjoyed reading, playing games, camping, and attending the Lititz Senior Center.
Mary Jane is survived by 5 children, Morris Carvell, husband of Traci, Tina Kofroth, wife of Bruce, Stanley Carvell, Barry Carvell, husband of Cindy, and Lester Carvell; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, sister, Rose Brubaker.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Dolores Fulmer and Joyce Petersheim.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Carpenter Community Church, 378 Glenbrook Road, Talmage, PA 17580, with Pastor Samuel Mwangi officiating. A light meal will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Jane's memory may be made to Carpenter Community Church at the above address.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.