Mary Jane Merris, 91, of East Petersburg, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023 at Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown. Born in Carlisle, PA she was the daughter of the late Frank and Elsie (Lightner) Albright. She was married to Wayne Merris for 66 years; he passed away in 2017.
Mary Jane was the former owner of Mary Jane's Bake Shoppe at Roots Market for over 40 years where she was known for her famous sticky buns. Along with her husband she operated Boas Fruit Market and Murphy's Bread Outlet. Mary Jane was also quite the cook. She prepared home cooked meals for her family every night and hosted holiday meals at her home. She was known in East Petersburg for her great chili. On Saturdays friends and family would stop in at the Merris house to have a bowl of chili and chat with "Wayne and Jane." Mary Jane enjoyed having coffee with her friends at S. Clyde Weavers on Saturdays and her eat out club on Saturday nights. She also enjoyed vacationing in Hawaii, Alaska and Cancun and spending every February in Florida. On a funny note, Mary Jane had an African grey parrot named, "Larry Bird." She realized one day that the reason no one was on the other end of the phone when she answered it was because Larry Bird was mimicking the ring sound. Mary Jane loved her boxers, Weaver and April.
Mary Jane is survived by her five children: Carol Love (Bill) of Manheim, Janice Sahd (Greg) of Lancaster, Wayne Jr. "Bill" (Corri) of New Braunfels, TX, Frank "Andy" Merris of East Petersburg, and Margie Lindemuth (Darryl) of Lititz. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; 2 brothers, Charlie Albright (Ellie) of Leesport, PA, Robert Albright (Phyllis) of Carlisle and one sister, Janet Cromer (George) of Carlisle.
The Merris family would like to sincerely thank Dr John Mast, Heather Fried, CRNP, Bob Heim, RN coordinator of the Evergreen Neighborhood, Masonic Village Hospice, the interdisciplinary team, and EVERY CAREGIVER who took care of Mary Jane. She told her family many times that she loved it at Masonic and that she loved all of you. Her one parting word to all of you is, "Hey!"
In keeping with Mary Jane's wishes there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Jane's memory may be made to Masonic Village, 98 Masonic Dr., Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Merris family will host a drop in for family and friends at The Gathering Place in Mount Joy on Saturday, August 26th, 2023 from 1:30-3PM.