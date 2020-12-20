Our beloved mother, Mary Jane McDowell, passed away peacefully of natural causes Saturday December 12 at the age of 98 at Juniper Village, Mount Joy, PA. The daughter of Harry and Ruth Pittenturf, she was born August 1, 1922 in Gettysburg, PA. She was a loving and beautiful soul with an adventurous and independent spirit.
She spent the majority of her life in Marietta, PA working for Wyeth Laboratories, but she allowed herself an early retirement to do what she and her husband James loved best, traveling.
Before and after retirement her love of travel took her all over our great country and beyond to many other countries visiting family members and enjoying the wonders of the world. From Canada, China, New Zealand and Europe to all parts of the United States, the best parts were being with family.
When at home her most precious times were eating breakfast out, she was a regular at Hinkles, or joining family members at Shank's Tavern for an early dinner. The best part of staying home may have been the family gatherings at her nieces or nephews' homes.
Another very important part of her life was as an Eastern Star member. She was very active in the Donegal Chapter where she served as a past Worthy Matron, and could always be called on to take an active part whenever needed. She was a committed and active member well into her 90s.
Along with her husband, Mary Jane was a longtime member of the English United Presbyterian Church of Marietta, PA where her children were baptized.
After her loving husband Jim passed away in 1988, Mary Jane continued living her life to its fullest. Although she lived alone until the age of 96, she was never alone. She was surrounded and supported by her siblings and their extended families, her children, grandchildren, her bingo and dominoes friends and her Eastern Star fellowship.
Mary Jane is survived by her children, Jerry, Mike and Janey, her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her first child, James and her siblings, Marie, Marjorie, Marian, Harry and Mary.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com