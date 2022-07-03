Mary Jane Mast, 67 of Paradise, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Born in Coatesville, PA, she was the daughter of the late J. Melvin and Anna Mary Mast. She leaves behind her beloved companion of over 50 years, Robert "Bob" Persch.
Jane enjoyed watching nature and being outside. She often went to Chincoteague Island for a beach getaway and liked collecting owls.
In addition to Bob, Jane is survived by 7 siblings: Barbara Yoder (Vern), Gladys High (Marvin), Jim Mast (Linda), Fanny Geig (Barry), Glenn Mast, Alan Mast (Robin), and Sharon Martin (Jim). She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother John Mast.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jane's name to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com