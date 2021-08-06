Mary Jane Martin, 61, of Richfield passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at her home. She was born on May 10, 1960 in Lebanon the daughter of the late Joseph H. and Esther B. (Kurtz) Martin.
She was a member of Shade Mountain Mennonite Church, Mount Pleasant Mills.
Mary Jane is survived by her four brothers and two sisters: Floyd K. (Edna Fay) Martin of British Columbia, Canada, Allen K. (Brenda) Martin of Jackson City, PA, Marlin K. (Teresa) Martin of Strasburg, David K. (Lois) Martin of Metter, Georgia, Gladys K. (Wilbur) Graybill of Centerville, PA, and Erma K. (Wilmer) Graybill of McAlisterville, a brother-in-law, Tom Sharp, a sister-in-law, Joyce Hoover, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and was thrilled to recently become a great-great-aunt.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Willard K. Martin and Harvey K. Martin, and two sisters, Margaret K. Sharp and Jennie Elizabeth Martin.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and again from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Shade Mountain Mennonite Church, 134 Center Road, Mount Pleasant Mills. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021 at the church. Officiating will be the Ministry of Shade Mountain Mennonite Church. Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Arrangements by the V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, Selinsgrove.
