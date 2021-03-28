Mary Jane Leighty, 93, formerly of Broad Street, Lancaster died at Oak Leaf Manor North on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late John D. and Daisy May Herr Abel. She and her late husband, Glenn H. Leighty, who died April 27, 2011, shared 64 years of marriage.
Mary Jane graduated in 1946 from J.P. McCaskey High School. She was a lunchroom aide at Wickersham Elementary School and retired in 1972.
She was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Lancaster for over 50 years where she served as a Sunday school teacher in the Kindergarten Department. She volunteered as an usher with the Fulton Theatre for many years and for over forty-four years she was a Red Cross volunteer at Lancaster General Hospital. Mary Jane was a former member of the Three Corner Club. Her hobbies included music, reading, travel, meeting people, helping others and going to Park City Center every Saturday evening.
Mary Jane is survived by her daughter, Joyce, wife of Rev. Jerry Ulmer, Columbia and her grandson, Matthew, husband of Morgan Ulmer and six great-grandchildren all residing in Mount Joy. She was predeceased by her siblings: John Henry Abel, Harold Kenneth Abel, Dorothy Violet Abel, Barbara Anna Abel, Lyda A. Getty and Florence C. Snyder.
Private Graveside Services will be held at the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Memorials may be sent in Mary Jane's Memory to Covenant United Methodist Church, 110 N. Mulberry Street, Lancaster, PA, 17603. Please visit Mary Jane's Memorial Page at:
