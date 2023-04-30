Mary Jane Lane, 82 of Neffsville passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. She was born in Elizabeth, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Kases.
Mary Jane graduated from The Penn State University with a degree in journalism. She utilized her degree by writing for: The Pottsville Republican, The Bethlehem Globe Times, and the Lancaster Newspapers, Inc.- lastly on the staff of The Sunday News.
Before she embarked on her journalism career Mary Jane proudly served four years in the Air Force as an information officer in the Strategic Air Command in Topeka, Kansas.
It was at this time that Mary Jane met the love of her life, John H. Lane. They returned to Pennsylvania to raise their family. Mary Jane's interests included gardening, cooking, reading, and playing online games on Pogo. She loved watching Penn State football games, "We Are" and she loved her dachshunds.
Mary Jane's sense of humor and her sharp wit will be missed. She was a strong believer in equal opportunities for everyone, especially women. She took pride in her career along with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John H. Lane; her 3 children, Anne, John Paul, Robert; and her beloved grand and great grandchildren.
A special thank you to the staff of The Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center, Veterans' Affairs Hospice in Lebanon and to all of the nurses, therapists, and home health aides who treated Mary Jane with compassion in the comfort of her home.
Funeral services at this time are private and at the convenience of the family.
