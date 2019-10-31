Mary Jane Koch, 83, of Lancaster Twp., passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Isaac and Elizabeth (Strickler) Eshbach, and the step-daughter of the late Elizabeth (Schmidt) Eshbach. Mary Jane was the beloved wife of the late William H. Koch, and together they celebrated 24 years of marriage at the time of his passing in June 1988.
Mary Jane grew up working on the family farm and helping to raise her siblings. Always a hard worker, she was continuously employed full time up until the age of 78 before taking retirement from her job as a machinist with StarDental after thirty years of service. She had also worked for Schick Electric for 30 years prior to that. Mary Jane was an avid QVC shopper, and in earlier years enjoyed bowling and playing cards. She devoted her time to her family and especially loved spending time with her granddaughters and great-grandchildren. Mary Jane was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lancaster.
Mary Jane will be lovingly missed by her son, Larry Koch, with whom she resided, of Lancaster; two granddaughters, Lauren Drew and her husband Jim of CO, and Liza Koch of Lancaster; and four great-grandchildren, Avery, Gavin, Sarah and Jeremy. Also surviving are three sisters, Eileen Gamber (the late Dennis Gamber) of DE, Shirley Risk and her husband Paul of Quarryville, and Shelva Charles and her husband Jim of Willow Street; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Jane was preceded in death by brother Larry Eshbach and his wife Mary, and brother Robert Shepley and his wife Sandy.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing which will take place from 8:30 – 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George St., Millersville, PA, 17551. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA, 17603, with Father Allan F. Wolfe as Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman.
For online condolences, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com