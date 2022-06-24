Mary Jane "Janie" Ressler, 73, of East Earl, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Her husband of 44 years, Dennis L. Ressler, survives.
Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Ross and Ella (Stauffer) Fink.
Janie graduated from Garden Spot High School in 1967. She was the owner/operator for the past 28 years of The Greenery Shoppe in Bird-in-Hand Market.
A member of Bridgeville E. C. Church, she and Dennis enjoyed spending much time boating on the Chesapeake.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a brother, Allen Fink, and her rescue pets, Rosco and Tucker, whom she adored.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Fink.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HealthWell Foundation, 20440 Century Blvd., Suite 250, Germantown, MD 20874, or healthwellfoundation.org. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.