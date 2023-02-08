Mary Jane "Janie" Higginbotham, age 85, of Quarryville, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. She was the wife of the late Duncan "Sock" Higginbotham who passed away February 22, 2019. Born in Quarryville, she was the daughter of the late Landis and Claire Miller.
Jane attended Wesley Church, Quarryville. She enjoyed gardening, hummingbirds, antiquing, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are 3 children: Diane Wallace, Judy (James) Barker, Joseph Higginbotham, 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 siblings: Reba Rineer and Ben Miller.
Funeral service will take place at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Friday, February 10 at 12 noon with a viewing from 11 a.m. until time of service. Pastor John Hartman will be officiating. Interment will be in the Mount Hope United Methodist Cemetery. Reynoldsandshivery.com
