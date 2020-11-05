Mary Jane "Janie" Groff, age 83, of Lititz, PA, passed away at the Ephrata Hospital on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was the wife of Leonard J. Groff with whom she celebrated 29 years of marriage and the late Enoch Bridgman who passed away June 1967. She was born in Paradise, daughter of the late Jacob E. & Kathryn M. Fenninger Buckwalter.
In the past she attended Burning Hearts Community Church of Leola. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, word search, decorating her home, crafts, country music and most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving, besides her husband are 6 children: Teah, wife of LaRue Huyett of Milroy, PA, Kenneth, husband of Elizabeth Bridgman of Lebanon, Sheila, wife of Alan Wood of Akron, Melody, wife of Jim Keely of Bird In Hand, Vern Bridgman of Camp Hill, Kevin husband of Shannon Bridgman of Sinking Spring, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, step daughter, Terry, wife of Victor Aulestia of Lancaster, 6 siblings: Dorothy A. "Dot" Heidbreder of Gordonville, A. Pauline "Peen", wife of Robert L. Stoltzfus of Christiana, Evelyn M. "Evie", wife of Gary E. Joline of Elizabethtown, Delores "Loie", wife of the late Peter J. Paulk, Jr. of Philadelphia, Calvin E., Jr. "Butch", husband of Connie W. Mellinger Buckwalter of New Holland, Dale A., husband of Deborah Wagner Buckwalter of Monroeville, PA. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jacob E., Jr. "Buck" Buckwalter.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA on Saturday, November 7th at 2 p.m. with a viewing time from 1 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Tom Keller will be officiating. Interment will take place in the Hershey Mennonite Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
