Mary Jane "Jane" (Elmer) Gossert, 89, passed away on July 31, 2021 at the Mifflin Center. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late George Dewey and Mary Esther (Wetzler) Elmer. She was the loving wife of Ralph "Bill" W. Gossert, until the time of his passing on June 2, 2020.
Jane was a graduate of Honey Brook High School. She attended Twin Valley Bible Chapel. She was employed as monitor for Twin Valley Bible Academy for twenty-five years. She made quilts for each of her grandchildren and enjoyed crocheting and embroidery work.
Jane is survived by her children; Vickie widow of Glenn Brubaker of Narvon, Gail wife of Chris Shirk of Narvon, and Vance Gossert of New Holland. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and numerous step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren and step great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by a granddaughter; Amber Shirk and siblings; Vernon Elmer, Dorothy Kiefer and Raymond Elmer.
A viewing will be held on Thursday August 5, 2021 from 7:00 PM-9:00 PM in the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA. A funeral service will be held on Friday August 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Groff High Funeral Home with Pastor Christian Shirk officiating, a viewing will be held one hour prior to the time of service. Interment will be held immediately following the time of service in Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jane's memory to PA Breast Cancer Coalition, 2397 Quentin Rd., Lebanon, PA 17042 or to Dementia Society of America, 188 N Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.