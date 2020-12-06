Mary Jane Huber

Mary Jane "Janie" Huber, 95, of Landis Homes, formerly of Millersville and Ronks, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020. She was born in Lancaster and was the daughter of the late Fred and Emma (Mellinger) Eshleman. She was preceded in death by her husband, William S. Huber, in 2013.
Mary Jane was a proud homemaker most of her life, but she also had worked at Armstrong, with her father at Eshleman & Mellinger Insurance Agency, and assisted her husband at the Huber Insurance Agency.
She was a graduate of Manor High School and was a longtime member of Millersville United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday school, played the piano, enjoyed crafts, and gardening flowers. She was a member of the Millersville Women's Club and a volunteer with Millersville Meals on Wheels. Mary Jane loved traveling and enjoyed many winters in their home in Melbourne Beach, FL.
She is survived by a daughter, Anne Heisey, wife of Gregory, of Ronks, a son, Doug Huber, of Berlin, MD, and a sister, Ruth Eshleman, of Willow Valley, five grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son. Steve Huber, and a sister, Sara Whitney.
A Memorial Service will be held in 2021. A private interment will be in Marticville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Jane's memory to Millersville Meals on Wheels 121 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551.
To send the family condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »