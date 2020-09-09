Mary Jane Groff, 76, of Lancaster, went to her eternal home on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Conestoga View, while under the care of Hospice. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Earl B. and Esther S. Groff Groff and step mother Mary Fry Groff, Lititz. Mary Jane worked for many years as an LPN with mothers and babies in the Washington Hospital Center, Washington, DC. She retired from Friendship Communities, Lititz and was a member of Crossway Church.
Surviving in addition to her step mother, her siblings: Allan (Dore) Groff, Lancaster; and Barbara Groff (Brooks Harding), Ephrata. She was preceded in death by one sister: Anna Elizabeth Groff.
The Private Burial will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Crossway Church. In her memory, gifts may be made to: Crossway Church, 318 Barbara St., Millersville, PA 17551. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
