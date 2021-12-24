Mary Jane (Eshleman) Good, 95, joined her Lord and Savior on December 22, 2021 at Landis Homes where she lived for the last 22 years. Born in Ephrata, Mary Jane was to married Charles S. Good for 58 years. She was an avid bible teacher at Ridgeview Mennonite and student of God’s word. Mary Jane worked at Rutts Kitchens as an interior decorator and waitressed at Stoltzfus Farm Restaurant. She loved tending her flowers and spending time with her children singing songs, playing games and working together in the garden. She loved animals and even had a pet squirrel named Frisky.
She is survived by 4 children Leon Good, Dale Good, Marion Redcay and Dorothy Groff, 7 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Many thanks to the staff at Landis Homes for their care for Mary Jane during her time there.
Graveside Service: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10 AM, at Ridgeview Mennonite Cemetery, 3723 Ridge Rd., Gordonville, PA.
Furman’s – Leola
A living tribute »