Mary Jane Geiser, 92, of Mount Joy and formerly of Millersville, passed away at Pleasant View Retirement Communities on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Born in Lewisburg, Union County, she was the daughter of the late Horace V. and Jennie T. (Hackenburg) Stimmel.
Mary Jane was a 1947 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, where she was active in marching band as a majorette. It was there she met her future husband, the late Milton L. Geiser, with whom she shared 69 years of marriage. During her high school years, Mary Jane enjoyed spending summers in the resort town of Eagles Mere, where she waited on tables at the Crestmont Inn.
In 1950 Mary Jane graduated from the Bryn Mawr Hospital School of Nursing and began working as a registered nurse at the Lewisburg Evangelical Hospital. She put her career on hold to devote herself fully to raising a family and homemaking. Later she resumed working as a registered nurse, at Village Vista Nursing Home in Lancaster.
Mary Jane was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lancaster, where she brightened the lives of many as a homebound visitor. She enjoyed attending Bible Fellowship, and serving in the church sewing group where she had many friends.
A devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Mary Jane hosted many family and extended family gatherings. Some of her hobbies included antique collecting, knitting, and attending concerts and theater performances.
Mary Jane is survived by three children: Jeffery W. Geiser, husband of Cathy (Weiss) of Mountville, John D. Geiser, husband of Robin M. (Mahosky) of Stevens, and Jennifer G. Haas, wife of Craig Haas of Mount Joy, 7 grandchildren: Joseph Geiser and John Geiser; both of Lancaster, Lydia Haas, Ethan Haas, and Noah Haas, all of Mount Joy, Brian Barnes, husband of Mary of Denver, and David Barnes of Millersville; as well as 5 great-grandsons: Tyler, Cole, Logan, Chase and Mason Barnes. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Milton L. Geiser, as well as her parents and her sister Patricia Davis of Danville, wife of the late Peter Davis.
A memorial Service will take place at 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 W. Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552, with The Rev. Matthew Pensinger officiating. Interment will be private.
Face masks are kindly requested for all funeral attendees.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.
