Mary Jane Gehman's prayer to move on from this life to the next was answered on July 21, 2021 at Pleasant View Communities in Manheim where she had resided for the last year.
Jane was delivered by her father at home on Caroline Street in Lancaster, because the doctor couldn't be reached that 4th of July in 1927. She grew up there on Caroline Street with her parents, Charles and Bertha Mary Yoder Walker, (a descendant of Hans Herr,) and her older brother, Wesley, who eventually moved his family to Oklahoma. She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High in 1945. Jane spent her working life in offices of Armstrong Industries.
Jane was introduced to her future husband by his sister, Ruth Spotts. Jane and Donald were married June 2nd, 1946. They built a house on Harvard Avenue in Lancaster where they were active with the West Lancaster Fire Company. Jane continued to live on Harvard Avenue after Donald passed in 1991 until her move to Pleasant View. She enjoyed many years of retirement generously helping out her family and friends. She enjoyed shopping and eating out. Most recently she had attended Covenant United Methodist Church.
Jane is survived by her son, Donn and his wife Deb, of Manheim, their three children, Seth currently of Mount Hood, OR, Cory and his wife Tara of York, and Liesl and her husband Justin Reber of Manheim. Jane also has three great-grandchildren, Blake (USAF,) Bella and Kieran Reber. She is also survived by her life-long friend/sister, Betty Ann Reedmiller of Lancaster, cousins, nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania and Oklahoma.
