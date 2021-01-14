Mary Jane Garden

Mary Jane (Dicku) Garden, 83, was born March 2,1937 to Mary (Lizak) and Louis Dicku of Bridgeport, CT. She passed away peacefully on Monday, January 11, 2021 at UPMC Lititz Hospital. Mary Jane was predeceased by her beloved husband of 47 years, William and her sister, Jeanette McConachie. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Patty and Greg Dlugos, Sue Storck, William McConachie and Jack and Gina McConachie. She also leaves 7 grand nieces and nephews along with 3 great-grand nieces and nephews. Mary Jane enjoyed many holidays visiting family in CT and she loved being visited by them in PA.
In her early years, Mary Jane earned a degree in music from Danbury State Teachers College in CT. and later earned a Master's Degree in Music Education. Most of Mary Jane's life was centered around music and music education. She began her career as the church cantor and organist at Holy Trinity Church in Bridgeport. In addition, she performed as a soloist in many Gilbert and Sullivan Operettas for the local Bridgeport Theater. She moved on to teach in the public school system in Palo Alto, CA. Upon returning to PA, she became a preschool music teacher for St. Anne Preschool. In her retirement, Mary Jane taught piano and conducted music lessons for many years.
Mary Jane was an active parishioner of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. She was a loyal friend to many in her community where she spent many an afternoon or evening sharing a meal or volunteering. She often spoke of making her closest friends there. Her family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to everyone who has helped her in the past year.
On Saturday, January 16th, a Mass of Celebration will be held at 10 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, with The Rev. Daniel F.X. Powell as Celebrant. A viewing will be held at the church from 9-10 AM prior to mass. Due to COVID 19, masks and social distancing are required for viewing, funeral and burial. Burial will follow immediately at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to St. John Neumann Catholic Church or St. John Neumann Catholic School, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. The Mass will be livestreamed at www.sjnlancaster.org
