Mary Jane Fox, age 81, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2022 at the Brethren Village Courtyards due to complications from a fall on August 1, 2021. Mary Jane was born at home to the late Willis E. and Vera Wise Fox near New Holland, PA.
Mary Jane is survived by her longtime companion and spouse Verna Miller; her brothers: Richard (Fay) Fox of Lititz, Willis (Rose) Fox of New Holland and her sister Janet (John) Hartranft of Nokomis, Florida; brothers-in-law: Dan Newswanger, Carl (Lori) Zimmerman and Nevin Zuck; seven nieces: Brenda (Tim) Stauffer, Kathy (Clifford) Martin, Julie (Dennis) Zimmerman, Jennifer (Alex) Eisenhart, Gwen (Michael) Groff, Mindy (Tom) Rodriqez, and Amy (Austin) Martin; four nephews: Robert (Ruth) Fox, Anthony Fox, Shaun (Anita) Fox, and Daniel Fox. She is also survived by sixteen great-nieces and nephews and numerous great-great-nieces and nephews.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters: Ella Newswanger, Sarah Zimmerman, and Anna Zuck.
Mary Jane graduated from Messiah College, Grantham PA in 1974 with a B.A. degree in Behavioral Science and later from Temple University, Philadelphia PA with a MSW in Social Work.
Her places of employment included the Millersville Children's Home, Cumberland County Children and Youth Services, Philhaven Hospital, Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, VA where she taught for eight years in the social work/sociology department during which time she served as the Program Director and Department Chair for four years.
When returning to PA in 1994 she helped establish New Passages in Harrisburg, PA and served as a partner at this outpatient mental health group practice from which she retired in 2014. She found practicing as a licensed social worker/counselor to be both satisfying and challenging.
Her interests and passion included reading, traveling to 28 different countries, walking, caring for a flower garden, nature, sacred and classical music and a commitment to peace and justice. She also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and visiting with family and friends. She was an active member of Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, PA since 1994.
A memorial service will take place at the Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond St., Akron, PA, 17501 on Sunday, May 22 at 3 p.m. Visitation is from 2-3 p.m. as well as after the service in the Fellowship Hall. Interment will be private at the Akron Mennonite Church Cemetery.
