Mary Jane Fisher, 72, of Leola, entered into rest on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Adam Z. Lausch and Mary Hoover Lausch Weaver. Mary Jane worked as a machine operator for Case New Holland where she retired. She enjoyed traveling, and she loved animals.
She is survived by: a son, Steven Lausch, Leola; a brother, Leon H. married to Shirley Lausch, Akron; a step grandson, Rodney Rippy. Her brothers, Lloyd and Lester preceded her in death.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at the Middle Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 351 Middle Creek Rd., Lititz. Memorials welcomed to: Wounded Warrior Project. https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate Furman's – Leola
