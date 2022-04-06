Mary Jane Drumm

Mary J. (Davis) Drumm, 88 of Lititz, went to be with her Lord on April 2, 2022. She was the devoted wife of the late James (Jim) F. Drumm with whom she shared 58 years of marriage. Born January 2, 1934, in Lancaster. Mary was the daughter of the Joseph Kermit and Carmelita (Wise) Davis. Mary was preceded in death by a brother Joseph Davis.
Mary had four children, Tammy wife of Fran Wunderlich, James T Drumm, Bonnie wife of John Yoder and Linda wife of Richard Wagner.
Mary graduated from Coatesville High School and in early years worked as a Seamstress and at RCA, and in later years worked part time at K Mart. Mary and Jim had their country home outside of Quarryville where they raised their children. It was always a busy place with dogs, horses and cars and trucks being rebuilt. She enjoyed going to garage sales with friends and enjoyed animals. Mary was always game to follow her husband in his adventures like when she rode on the back of his motorcycle to California and back. Mary loved caring for children and was very active caring for her daughter Tammy's triplets when they were young. She was a humble person always putting other people first.
Mary was an active member of Wesley Church, Quarryville.
A memorial service honoring Mary will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 2-3 PM until the time of service. Interment will be for family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com