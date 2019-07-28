Mary Jane Doerr, 92 of Eden Road Lancaster, PA passed away of natural causes, on Saturday July 6, 2019, at the home of her daughter. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Aaron and Mary Fry Stauffer. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Harry B. Doerr. A graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, she was a long time member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, Lancaster.
Retiring in 1993, after a career as a bookkeeper with Tire Consultants, she continued her love of golf. An avid golfer, Mary Jane was thrilled with her "Hole in One" at Overlook Public Golf Course, Lancaster. She enjoyed traveling the world with trips to the UK, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Russia, and China as a few of her favorites.
Mary Jane was proceeded in death by a son, Jeffrey S. Doerr, Georgetown, SC and sisters, Ruth Gregg and Pearl Charles, both of Lancaster.
She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne, wife of Mark Meisel, Salisbury, MD. Eight grandchildren: Kye Doerr, husband of Kara, Seattle, WA; Jonathan Doerr, husband of Ania, Seattle, WA; Taylor Meisel, wife of David Goldberger, Lancaster ; Kristen Doerr, Hilton Head SC; Andrew J. Meisel, husband of Ashley, Lancaster; Katelyn Austin wife of Jonathan, Maple Grove, MI; Wade Doerr and Gina Doerr. Two great-grandchildren: Jordan Goldberger, Lancaster and Teagen Doerr, Seattle, WA.
A private interment at Fort Indiantown Gap will be held on August 2, 2019. Remember Mary Jane (Mary, Mimi, Mim, Cookie, MJ) with a smile. She loved life and lived it to the fullest.