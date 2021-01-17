Mary Jane Bell, 90, of Mountville, passed on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at home. She was the wife of the late Jack P. Bell who preceded her in death in 1982. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late William H. Sr. and Mary Haugh Hogendobler.
Over her lifetime, along with being a devoted wife and mother, she worked for Susquehanna Glass and Rivard Popcorn Company. Mary Jane was a member of the Ironville United Methodist Church, loved animals, was a great cook and an avid trivia player. She also enjoyed watching the TCM channel on television, particularly westerns. She also enjoyed spending quality time with niece, Andrea Hogendobler-Williams.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Matthew W. Zimmerman, Emily E. Zimmerman, Seth M. Zimmerman, Adam P. Zimmerman; brother, William H. Jr. husband of Terry Hogendobler, along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy E. Bell, grandson, Andrew S. Zimmerman, and her sister Nancy Mosteller.
A viewing will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A private family service and interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens will follow the viewing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary Jane's memory to the Ironville U.M. Church, 4020 Holly Drive, Columbia, PA 17512.