Mary Jane Beale, age 78 of Mountville, PA, passed away on her family farm on February 3, 2021. Surviving is her husband, John C. Beale; her daughters, Mary Ann Lawrence (wife of Craig S.), Lori A. Rehm (wife of Rick W.) and Sharon L. Nauman; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. A visitation will begin at 10:00 AM until the time of the service. To view the service virtually please visit: www.calvarychurch.org/eventstream. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:

DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097

