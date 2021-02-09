Mary Jane Beale, age 78 of Mountville, PA, passed away on her family farm on February 3, 2021. Surviving is her husband, John C. Beale; her daughters, Mary Ann Lawrence (wife of Craig S.), Lori A. Rehm (wife of Rick W.) and Sharon L. Nauman; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. A visitation will begin at 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
