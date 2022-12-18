Mary Jane Althouse, 90, of Strasburg, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in and a lifelong resident of Strasburg, Mary Jane was the daughter of the late C. Irvin "Irvie" and Mary Jane (Mowery) Strubel. She was the wife of the late Ross F. Althouse, Sr., who died in 1994.
Mary Jane graduated from Paradise High School, she was a dedicated and caring homemaker for her family, and she was a lifelong member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Strasburg.
Surviving Mary Jane are her son, Ross F. Althouse, Jr. and her daughter, Pamela J. Faltin, both of Strasburg; as well as her five siblings.
Kindly consider contributions in Mary Jane's memory to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
