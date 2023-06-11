Mary J. White, 74, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital - Penn Medicine.
She was born in Ephrata to the late John and Mary (Zartman) Schreck and was the wife of the late Brian White.
Mary had worked as an office assistant for Ephrata Amvets Post #136, where she was also a member. As an avid pool player, Mary enjoyed shooting a good game of pool. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her two sons, John S., husband of Silvana Smith, Thomas K. Smith; five grandchildren, Claudio, Marco, Mia, Alec, and Courtney Smith and a brother, John C., husband of Donna Schreck.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Faye Houck.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 3 to 4 pm, at the Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, followed by a memorial service at 4 pm. Private Inurnment will take place in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or online at www.stjude.org/tribute.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
