Mary J. Weinstein, 79, of Manheim passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 7, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Orlando Bizelia. She was the loving wife of the late Melvin R. Weinstein who died in 2007.
Surviving are four children: Michael Weinstein of Manheim, Tammy Hampton of Lititz, Scott Weinstein of Lutherville, MD and Jessica wife of Theron Love of Sinking Spring; 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and three siblings: Antionette Bizelia of NJ, Catherine Albright and Elizabeth Bizelia-Espinoza both of NY.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary’s Funeral Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Mary’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com