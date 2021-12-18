Mary J. Strubel, 86, of Brethren Village formerly of Witmer, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Anita Liller Farrel. She was the loving wife of Roy Nelson Strubel who died in 2018.
A homemaker, Mrs. Strubel was a member of the Chestnut St. Church of God where she was a past Sunday School teacher. She also was a 4-H leader.
She will be lovingly missed by: three daughters, Cynthia married to Robert Sensenig, Lochbuie, CO, Terri married to Kenneth Gaskill, Denver, PA, and Linda married to Larry Gerlach, Lititz; five grandchildren, Laura, Kelli, Alycia, Benjamin, Julianna; and eight great-grandchildren. Her brothers, Richard and William Farrel preceded her in death.
Services will be announced later in the Spring. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials are welcomed to: Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 or the Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.
Furman’s – Leola
A living tribute »