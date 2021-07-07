Mary J. Hunter, 82, of Manheim, died peacefully on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Cedar Haven Health Care Center, Lebanon. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Ross and Mary Cooper Ritz. Mary was the loving wife of the late Thomas B. Hunter, Sr. who died in January of 2005.
Mary worked in auto sales with her husband for the family business Hunter's Auto Sales, Manheim, for many years. In her early years she was employed as a mail clerk for the former Raymark Industries. She was a member of Hope Episcopal Church, Manheim. Her interests included flower gardening, crocheting, oil painting, and puzzles. Mary had a life-long passion for her family and cherished the time she could spend with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving is a son, Michael R. husband of Sylvia Turner of Myerstown, a daughter and best friend, Barbara Trimble companion of Kenneth Willen of Manheim, three granddaughters: Brooklynne Young fiancée of Jomar Quinones, Jennifer Trimble, Sonya Kantner, and a great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Quinones. She will be lovingly missed by her faithful Pen-pal of 34 years, Cody of Ohio.
Services for Mary will be private. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
