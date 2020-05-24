Mary J. Grzybowski, 75, of Lancaster, formerly of Lansdale, PA, passed away on May 21, 2020.
Born in Fremont, Nebraska, Mary was the daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Arnold and Mildred (Willey) Bringewatt. The family moved to Cedar Grove, NJ, where Mary graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1962, having served as student council president. She graduated from Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, MO, where she was class president and student nurse of the year in 1965.
She married Thomas M. Grzybowski on March 27, 1967, and they settled in the Philadelphia area. A geriatric nurse for 40 years, Mary held various roles in patient care as well as administration. She was also a talented seamstress and quilter, much appreciated by her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her daughter, Ruth Mary (Christopher) Miller, whom she called the "light of our lives." She also leaves behind her two precious grandchildren, John Christopher Miller and William Russell Miller. She was incredibly proud of them and treasured every moment with them.
Mary is also survived by her 5 brothers and sisters: Nancy (William) Gerdes of Hudson, Ohio; Mark (Sylvia) Bringewatt of Roanoke, VA; Paul (Maggie) Bringewatt of Canandaigua, NY; Martha (David) Nord of Bloomington, IN; and John (Helen) Bringewatt, Minneapolis, MN.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 85 East Brandt Blvd., Landisville, PA 17538.