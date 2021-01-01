Mary J. Eshleman, 86 of Willow Street passed away Monday evening, December 28, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital after a sudden decline in health. Born in Elizabethtown on May 24, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Violet Morton Young. Mary was the wife of Robert K. Eshleman, Sr. who preceded her in death on March 4, 2012.
Mary had worked for Hubley Toys and Lancaster Leaf, where she met her husband. She and Bob had 3 children, Robert, Jeanne and Cindy. She attended Faith Bible Fellowship Church.
Mary loved Christmas, from a big fat tree with tinsel to decorations and presents everywhere, it was her holiday of enjoyment. Mary loved to swim and enjoyed the beach, family vacations to Rehoboth Beach and a swimming pool in the yard for all to enjoy. She loved to read and always encouraged her children to do the same. She enjoyed crocheting and doing embroidery. Being an animal lover, Mary and her family always had a cat. At one time, Mary's pride and joy was her Mustang Fastback.
Mary will be remembered by her children as a great Mom and will always cherish the great childhood they had. She will be missed by her son, Robert K. Eshleman II of Willow Street and her daughter, Cynthia A. "Cindy", wife of David Brooks of Millsboro, Delaware; her granddaughter, Michelle L. Brooks of Harrington, Delaware and her sister, Anne Thompson of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanne M. Miller; her sister, Mildred Kilgore and her brothers, Walter and Jacob Young.
Private family services will be held in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Columbia. Memorial remembrances may be made in Mary's memory to Hospice & Community Care. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit: www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
