Mary J. Earle, 67, of Ephrata, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Born in Bethel, Mary was a daughter to the late Donald & Dorothy (Schnoke) Miller and the loving wife of 23 years to Clifford M. Earle.
She leaves a Legacy of Love – A wife, a mother, a grandma too, this is the legacy we have from you. You taught us love and how to fight, you gave us strength, you gave us might. A stronger person would be hard to find, and in your heart, you were always kind. You fought for us all in one way or another, not just as a wife, not just as a mother. For all of us, you gave your best, now the time has come for you to rest. So, go in peace, you've earned your sleep, your love in our hearts, we'll eternally keep.
Mary is survived by four children, Bob 'Bup' Brugger (Marilyn) of Adamstown, Melissa 'Lisa' (Mike) Fausnacht of Crestview, FL; Michael (Phanna) Miller of Leola; and Melannie (Chad) Bryson-Harbach of Manheim; eight grandchildren, Michael Adams, Brittani Gundrum, Nathan Bryson, Brady Bryson, Jake Harbach, Brady Harbach, Alexandra Barrall, Zachary Barrall; six great grandchildren; two sisters; and three brothers. She was predeceased by grandsons, Joshua Brugger, Jeremiah "Bubba" Brugger; and Nicolas Bryson; and two sisters.
A visitation will be held Fri., Mar. 12th from 10 to 11 AM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567, with the memorial service to begin at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Mary Earle's memorial fund at www.gofundme.com/f/helping-with-mary-earls-final-expenses. www.goodfuneral.com