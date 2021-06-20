Mary I. "Tootie" Thompson, 91, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Brethren Village where she has resided since 2000. She was the wife of the late David W. Thompson who passed away in 2010. She was born in Christiana, the daughter of the late Henry T. and Catherine Miller Maser.
She was a member of Christiana United Methodist Church which she joined when she was 12 years old. She graduated from Scott High School, Class of 1948, and the Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. She worked at Coatesville VA Hospital for 28 years.
She enjoyed knitting, reading, music, birds and word game puzzles. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.
Mary is survived by two sons: Brian D. of Gap, and Craig M. married to Lisa Patterson Thompson of Gap; her four grandchildren: David "Will" and Brianna of Bend, OR, Craig M. Thompson, Jr. married to Jennifer of Lebanon and Megan wife of Benjamin Keating of Pinehurst, NC, and her three great-grandchildren: Tillman and Tristan Keating and Craig James Thompson. She was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley A. Maser.
Mary's family would like to thank the staff of Brethren Village for the care given to her over the years.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to the Brethren Village Benevolent Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 or Christiana United Methodist Church, 14 S. Bridge St., Christiana, PA 17509. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »