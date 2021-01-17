Mary I. Clubb of Oxford, MD died at Bayleigh Chase, Easton Maryland, on January 6, 2021 with her husband Clint by her side. She was 97 years old. She was born in Reading, PA on July 4, 1923, the daughter of Benjamin and Beulah McLoud.
Mary attended Wilson High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Clinton Clubb, on November 17, 1945. They celebrated 75 years of marriage this past November.
Mary lived in Lancaster, PA for many years where she and Clint raised their family. She was active in Iris Club, Garden Club and Media Heights Golf Club. Faith was important to Mary, and she was an active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Neffsville. She also co-owned Stitches Unlimited in Lancaster. Mary was an accomplished needlework artist, designing her work and teaching her designs throughout the country.
Mary and Clint retired to Oxford, MD where Mary became an active member of the community. She belonged to The Church of the Holy Trinity where she spent time in many areas of ministry. She also participated in the Garden Club, Book Club and Embroiderer's Guild.
Mary also enjoyed travelling. Her and Clint's travels took them to Canada, Mexico, Scotland, South Africa, Scandinavia, England, Israel, and China.
Mary is survived by her son, Bradford Clubb (Jill) of Manheim, PA, four grandsons: Matthew Perna (Christie) of Portland Oregon, Bob Perna (Danielle) of West Chester, PA, Ross Clubb (Allison) of Newmanstown, PA, and Grant Clubb of Manheim, PA. Mary is also survived by one great-grandchild, Chase Clubb. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim Collier.
A service will be held this spring at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at the Columbarium of the Church of the Holy Trinity in Oxford, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Oxford Community Center in Oxford, MD.
