Mary Holmes Vaughn, beloved member of Westminster Canterbury, quietly passed away on New Year's Day in her room at the age of 84. She had struggled with dementia for several years. She is survived by her devoted husband, David, her sister, Holly Glenn, her daughter, Holly Vaughn-Edmonds, her son, Rob Vaughn, her son-in-law, Bill Edmonds, her daughter-in-law, Margaret Sanderson Vaughn, and four loving grandchildren: Chris and Drew Edmonds, and David and Mariah Vaughn.
Mary Holmes was driven, loyal, passionate and compassionate. She cultivated relationships with others in every community she lived. She also sought to know her children and grandchildren intimately. She was an avid volunteer with the Junior League of Lancaster, Highland Presbyterian Church, food donation programs for elementary students in Manheim Township School District, the PEO sorority, Meals on Wheels, Trash and Treasures Shop and the Residents' Council at Westminster Canterbury. Throughout her life, Mary Holmes's volunteerism was a high priority.
Mrs. Vaughn graduated from St. Catherine's Preparatory School in Richmond and the University of Kentucky with a degree in Home Economics. She attended Cornell University Graduate School. While at University of Kentucky, Mary Holmes was an honorary member of the Mortar Board and Phi Upsilon Omicron and served as President of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority her senior year. As a senior at the University of Kentucky, she received the Algernon Sydney Sullivan for Community Service.
Mary Holmes, Holmsie, Mom, and Mimi – you will be missed dearly by your family and friends. Your laugh, curiosity, warmth and energy will live on in all of us.
A Celebration of Life will occur late Spring or early Summer. Donations in her name to the Old City Cemetery or the Samaritan Center in Lancaster.
