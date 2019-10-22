Mary Herr Kelly, 93, a native of Providence Township, PA passed away on Saturday, Oct 12th at her home in Everett,Washington. She was the widow of Martin H. Kelly, who passed away in 1979. She was the daughter of the late Elmer Henry Herr and Mary Alice Hess.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother (Mary Stauffer Herr); 3 brothers – John O. Herr, B. Frank Herr and Warren Herr as well as 3 sisters, Emma Herr, Edith Herr and Esther Butler.
She is survived by 2 sons Jack Kelly of Walnut Creek, CA, Mike Kelly of Everett, WA; a daughter Peg Kelly of Everett, WA and a granddaughter Shelly Olsen of Holladay, UT; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She spent the first 21 years of her life in Lancaster County. Her next 13 years were spent on both the East and West coasts as a Navy wife. With her husband's retirement, they settled in Washington. She also resided in San Diego, CA. before returning to Washington in 2005.
She shared her husband's love of sports cars, as well as traveling. Other hobbies included genealogy and photography.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at New Providence Mennonite Cemetery, 121 Main Street, New Providence, PA on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2:00PM.
