Mary H. Weigher, age 82, of Christiana, PA, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was the wife of the late Daniel F. Weigher, Jr., who passed away on November 18, 2018. She was born in Pittsylvania County, VA, daughter of the late George Washington High & Mary Gladys High. She was a member of Freedom Life Church of Christiana, where in the past she helped with the children's ministry and taught classes. Mary graduated from Cobb Memorial High School class of 1959. She worked for Pillsbury Green Giant for 25 years and then for Octorara School District for 12 years. She enjoyed cooking, reading and watching detective movies.
Surviving is a daughter June A. Moore at home, 2 grandchildren: Steven husband of Krystal Hoak Moore of Gap and Jennifer Moore at home, 2 great grandchildren Jaydan and Kalia Moore, sister Linda wife of Billy Bowman of Danville, VA. She was preceded in death by 6 siblings: Roy, George, Elvin, Jene, Garland and Dorothy May High.
A memorial service will take place from Freedom Life Church, 447 Noble Road, Christiana, PA, on Thursday, September 8th at 3 p.m., with a greeting time from 2 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Sam Masteller will be officiating. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »