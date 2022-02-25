Mary H. Weaver, 91, of Myerstown, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at the Richland Christian Home. She was the wife of the late Clarence N. Weaver. Born in New Holland on January 19, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Christian B. and Ella Hoover Kurtz.
She was a member of the Hamlin Mennonite Church.
She is survived by her sons; Noah K. (Laura Mae) Weaver of Terre Hill, James K. (Naomi) Weaver of Jonestown, Ammon K. (Elizabeth) Weaver of Lebanon, Aaron K. (Minerva) Weaver of Millmont, Jesse K. (Martha) Weaver of Myerstown and Mahlon K. Weaver of Fredericksburg; daughters; Miriam K. Weaver of Myerstown, Esther K. (Stephen) Miller of Manheim, Mary K. Miller of Coaldale, AB, Martha K. (John) Slaymaker of Columbia, Rebecca K. (Lyle) Martin of Long Prairie, MN, Julia K. (Lynn) Heller of Pine Grove, Corinne K. (Allen, Jr.,) Weaver of Millington, MD, Rhoda K. (Curtis) Grice of Mechanisville, MD and Priscilla K. (Merle) Torkelson of LaGlace, AB; 91 grandchildren and 226 great-grandchildren; sister Naomi (Harvey) Weaver; sister-in-law Lena Kurtz; and brother-in-law Luke Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband, son David K. Weaver and his wife Martha Rose, a daughter-in-law Erma Weaver, son-in-law Donald Miller, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Fairview Reception Center. Funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Hamlin Mennonite Church. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.
