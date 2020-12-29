Mary H. Stoltzfus, 86, of Belleville, PA, formerly of Gap, PA, passed on to her eternal home, December 24, 2020. She was the wife of Paul H. Stoltzfus with whom she celebrated 64 years of marriage.
She was a loyal sister, a faithful wife, a loving mother of 4 children; Ken (Bonnie) Stoltzfus, of Belleville, PA., Kevin (Beverly) Stoltzfus, of Belleville, PA., Karen (David) Mast, of Akron, PA., and Kirt (Karen) Stoltzfus, of Alto, MI. She also was a cherished grandmother of 15, and great-grandmother of 23.
Mema, as she was affectionately known to her family, will be remembered for many things. Among those would be the brilliant splashes of color displayed in geraniums, pansies, tulips, rose bushes, etc that adorned her place of residence. She enjoyed hosting family and friends in her home and spent many hours in the kitchen preparing and sharing her creations of tasty delights. Many precious memories were created in the process of passing this skill and talent on to her daughters, granddaughters, and great-granddaughters.
Visitation in Belleville, PA and a Memorial Service in Lancaster County, PA will be scheduled at a later date.
