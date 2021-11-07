Mary H. Coble, 96, of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Promedica Skilled Nursing under the care of Heartland Hospice. She was the wife of the late Merle W. Coble who passed away in July, 2000. Mary was born in Billmeyer, daughter of the late Antonio and Orsolina Mattera. She was a graduate of Bainbridge High School Class of 1941.
Mary is survived by her son Michael (Carol) Coble, Millersville. One sister Rose Smith, York and nieces and nephews.
Private Services will be held for the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
