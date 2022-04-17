Mary H. Benedict, 95, of Willow Street, PA formerly of Silver Springs, PA, passed away April 6, 2022 at Mennonite Home Communities.
Born in Stevenston, Scotland, she was the daughter of the late James and Jessie Gray Burns. She was the wife of Don A. Benedict who died in June of 1975.
A homemaker, Mary attended West Willow United Methodist Church, Willow Street. She enjoyed knitting, word search books, watching game shows, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are 2 daughters, Mary Jean wife of W. Alvin Strausner, Willow Street and Donita Miezin, Columbia; 2 grandchildren, Amy, wife of Jeffrey Palmeri and Andrew, husband of Laura (Smith) Strausner; 2 great-grandchildren, Lisa Strausner and Matthew Palmeri; 2 sisters-in-law, Billie Charles and Joan Ledoux.
Preceding Mary in death, in addition to her husband and her parents, are her brother, James Burns; her sister, Jeanie Smalley, and brother-in-law, Claude Smalley.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service at the West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 West Willow Road, Willow Street, PA at 11:00 a.m. on April 30, 2022 with Pastor Robert Garvey officiating.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers the family would like you to consider a donation to: Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Mennonite Home Communities, Benevolence Fund, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
