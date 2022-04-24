Mary H. Benedict, 95, of Willow Street, PA formerly of Silver Springs, PA, passed away April 6, 2022 at Mennonite Home Communities.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service at the West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 West Willow Road, Willow Street, PA at 11:00 a.m. on April 30, 2022 with Pastor Robert Garvey officiating.
