Mary Graybill, 67, of Manheim, died peacefully on May 29, 2023 after a 6 month long illness. Her pain and suffering is over.
Born in Connecticut in 1955, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Marion (Shaub) Danielson. Mary was the beloved wife of George M. Graybill. They were together for 37 years. Mary was a kind, gentle and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Mary liked to hunt and fish in her younger years. She graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School, class of 1973. She liked cooking, baking, sewing and gardening. She loved children and animals, especially dogs.
Mary worked in private duty nursing for several years. She worked at R.R. Donnelley from 1986 until her retirement in 2019.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Robert Mann. Surviving Mary is her husband George, and two stepsons, George E. Graybill of Pittsburgh, Nathan and wife Jennifer Graybill of Chambersburg, and a daughter who will not be mentioned by name, and 7 grandchildren. Five of Mary's grandchildren have lived with Mary and George for many years. Mary has been a mother to them for most of their lives. They are deeply grieving her death.
Also, surviving is a sister, Diane Danielson of Virginia and a brother Michael Mann. A sister-in-law, Caroline Graybill, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Shawn and Kathy (Graybill) Spence, and many nieces and nephews.
I want to especially thank her niece Michele Graeff for the love, kindness and attention that she showed Mary in her final months of life. Mary is loved deeply and missed by many. May the memory of Mary be Eternal.
It was Mary's wish not to have a funeral or memorial service. Please keep her in your prayers.
Condolences can be sent to: George M. Graybill 3131 Pleasant View Dr., Manheim, PA 17545.
