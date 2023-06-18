Mary Gale DuBosq (Molly) August 28, 1942 - June 12, 2023

Mary Gale DuBosq, 80, formally of New Holland and, most recently, Lititz, PA, died at home on June 12, 2023. Known as Molly always to family and friends, she was born in West Chester and was the daughter of the late George C. and Dorothy W. Gale. She was the wife of Francis A. DuBosq, sharing 52 years of marriage.
Molly grew up in "The Grove" and graduated from West Chester High School and West Chester Teachers College with dual degrees in Elementary Education and Special Education. She worked at The Devereux Foundation and taught at East Ward Elementary in Downingtown, PA.
Moving to New Holland, Molly raised her family - mother to Jeffrey (Staci), Susan (John Vassallo), and Cindy (Nick Irons). She found joy in her role as Mamaw to her grandchildren - Benjamin, Meighan, Johnny, Carolyne, Natalie, and Morgan.
Molly was previously a 40-year member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in New Holland. She was involved in the children's and youth ministry for many years as her children grew. She also volunteered with the New Holland Food Bank.
Molly worked for 15 years as a waitress at Shady Maple Smorgasbord. She was an enthusiastic Phillies fan. She enjoyed tending her backyard flower gardens - and will be remembered by her family in the colorful blooms her gardens will display this season and in future years.
Surviving her are brothers George W. Gale and Philip M. Gale, also her nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Her sister Judy G. Hash predeceased her.
We take great comfort knowing she is in heaven with her Lord and Savior and her loved ones gone before her.
A private ceremony and burial occurred at The Grove United Methodist Church, West Chester, PA, on Saturday, June 17. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
