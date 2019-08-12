Mary G. Marietta, 90, of Rigby Road, Peach Bottom, PA died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Manor Care, Lancaster. She was the widow of Frank David Marietta. Born in Peach Bottom, PA she was the daughter of the late Jessie and Helen Milburn Murray. A career military nurse, she served in the US Army from September 1956 until her retirement in April 1978. Attaining the rank of SFC E-7 she served in Valley Forge General Hospital in Phoenixville, PA and Lettermen Army Hospital in San Francisco, CA.
Mary is survived by a brother Ralph Murray, husband of Betty, of Peach Bottom. She was also a stepmother to her late husband's children, and an Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, David J. Murray and Arthur Murray.
A viewing will be held at Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Wednesday evening, August 14, 2019, from 6-7:30 PM. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Thursday promptly at 11:30 AM with full military honors. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net.