Mary Grace King, 2-year-old daughter of Samuel L. and Annie (Glick) King, of 501 Schoolhouse Rd., New Providence, passed away at home on May 12, 2023 after a year battling with cancer. She attended the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her parents are: twin sister, Martha Joy, and sister, Fannie Lynn, both at home; grandparents, Verna (Lapp) wife of the late Henry King, Paradise, Aaron and Elizabeth (Beiler) Glick, Holtwood; great-grandmother, Susie Lapp, Coatesville.
Funeral services will be from the Aaron Glick residence, 122 Magnolia Dr., Holtwood, on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. EST with interment following in Drumore Cemetery. The viewing will be at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
